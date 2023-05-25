Totally (LON:TLY) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Totally Price Performance

Shares of LON TLY opened at GBX 20.75 ($0.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £40.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Totally has a 1-year low of GBX 14.68 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 48 ($0.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.02.

Get Totally alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Totally news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence acquired 27,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.12 ($6,164.33). In other news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt purchased 100,190 shares of Totally stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £16,030.40 ($19,938.31). Also, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence purchased 27,534 shares of Totally stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.12 ($6,164.33). Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.