Piper Sandler Lowers Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RAIN. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities started coverage on Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $45.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.04. Rain Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 46.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 249.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

