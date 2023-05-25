Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.5 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

NYSE:FL opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

