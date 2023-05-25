Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,560 ($19.40) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kainos Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,525 ($18.97) to GBX 1,270 ($15.80) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Goodbody upgraded shares of Kainos Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.72) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,483.50 ($18.45).

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,259 ($15.66) on Monday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 954.50 ($11.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.89). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,427.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,196.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 7,666.67%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

