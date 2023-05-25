FY2027 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.60. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.85) per share.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,965,513. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

