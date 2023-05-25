Northland Capmk Weighs in on Symbotic Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Symbotic in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Symbotic Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.61) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth $13,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $635,409 over the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.