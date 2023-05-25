UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

UP Global Sourcing Price Performance

UPGS opened at GBX 130 ($1.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.57 and a beta of 1.63. UP Global Sourcing has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 174 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.51.

UP Global Sourcing Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at UP Global Sourcing

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.74%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Chris Dent acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £3,250 ($4,042.29). 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

Read More

