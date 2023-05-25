Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 1,080

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.55) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,116.67 ($13.89).

National Grid Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,098.50 ($13.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,372.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,057.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

National Grid Increases Dividend

About National Grid

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 37.60 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,419.75%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

