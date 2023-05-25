Chardan Capital Increases Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $32.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMVT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.