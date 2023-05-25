South32 (LON:S32) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on S32. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 450 ($5.60) to GBX 460 ($5.72) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 211 ($2.62) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 527.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.13. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.20 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

