Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.
Big Yellow Group Stock Performance
BYG opened at GBX 1,158 ($14.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440 ($17.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,179.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
