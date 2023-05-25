Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.81) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.76).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 49.54 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.96. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,238.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.90).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

