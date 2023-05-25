Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.55) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($1.94). The company has a market cap of £193.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6,250.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Begbies Traynor Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

In other news, insider John M. May acquired 31,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £37,465.20 ($46,598.51). 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

