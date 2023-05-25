accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,035 ($12.87) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 705 ($8.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £291.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,710.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 687.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 748.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 520 ($6.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 860 ($10.70).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

