BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.43) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.42) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 150 ($1.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 192.14 ($2.39).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

