Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Anpario Stock Performance

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 177.70 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 611.50 ($7.61). The firm has a market cap of £46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($63,121.89). In related news, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £4,438.80 ($5,520.90). Also, insider Richard Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($63,121.89). Corporate insiders own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

