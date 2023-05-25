Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,950 ($36.69) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.06) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 3,375 ($41.98) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,955 ($36.75).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,114 ($38.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,015.33. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,542 ($31.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,249 ($40.41). The company has a market cap of £10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,224.29, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Bunzl

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 45.40 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 4,500.00%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($37.14), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($484,519.35). In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.34), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($183,293.76). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($37.14), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($484,519.35). Insiders sold a total of 81,898 shares of company stock worth $249,954,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bunzl

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.