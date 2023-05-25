Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANTO. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.63) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.41) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.66) to GBX 1,760 ($21.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.41) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.29) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,471.43 ($18.30).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,358 ($16.89) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,494.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,541.97. The company has a market cap of £13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.16, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 971.20 ($12.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.85).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.