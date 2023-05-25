Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) PT Lowered to GBX 130

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of LON:AWE opened at GBX 98.70 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £691.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9,870.00. Alphawave IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.80 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.35.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

About Alphawave IP Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.