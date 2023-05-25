Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) PT Lowered to GBX 130

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of LON:AWE opened at GBX 98.70 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £691.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9,870.00. Alphawave IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.80 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.35.
About Alphawave IP Group
Featured Articles
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.