Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Cranswick Trading Down 4.1 %

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,174 ($39.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,548 ($31.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,394 ($42.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,661.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,087.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,101.21.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

