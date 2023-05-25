Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Cranswick Trading Down 4.1 %
LON CWK opened at GBX 3,174 ($39.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,548 ($31.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,394 ($42.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,661.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,087.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,101.21.
About Cranswick
