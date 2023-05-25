Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($47.26) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday.

Cranswick Trading Down 4.1 %

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,174 ($39.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,087.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,101.21. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,548 ($31.69) and a one year high of GBX 3,394 ($42.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,661.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

