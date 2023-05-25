Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($57.21) to GBX 4,000 ($49.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.45) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,112 ($38.71) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dechra Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,592.40 ($44.68).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LON DPH opened at GBX 3,102 ($38.58) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,222.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,944.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,616.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,473.32 ($30.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,882 ($48.28).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

