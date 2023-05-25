Energean (LON:ENOG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,530 at Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,585 ($19.71) to GBX 1,530 ($19.03) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energean to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Energean Stock Performance

ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.02) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,087.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 929.50 ($11.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,622 ($20.17).

Energean Announces Dividend

Energean Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Energean’s payout ratio is presently 121,250.00%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

