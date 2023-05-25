Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($39.80) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.51).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,785 ($34.64) on Tuesday. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,160 ($39.30). The stock has a market cap of £25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,315.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,716.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,830.66.

In other Experian news, insider Mike Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,818 ($35.05) per share, with a total value of £42,270 ($52,574.63). In other news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,818 ($35.05) per share, with a total value of £42,270 ($52,574.63). Also, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,661 ($33.10) per share, for a total transaction of £133,050 ($165,485.07). 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

