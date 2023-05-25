FDM Group (LON:FDM) Given New GBX 840 Price Target at Barclays

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 840 ($10.45) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities lowered FDM Group to an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.55) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 668 ($8.31) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 701.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 746.51. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 573 ($7.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 998 ($12.41). The firm has a market cap of £729.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,087.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 76 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.12) per share, with a total value of £496.28 ($617.26). Company insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

