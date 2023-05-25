Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.81) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON HFG opened at GBX 750 ($9.33) on Tuesday. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 495.42 ($6.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,192 ($14.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £670.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3,750.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 696.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 639.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.21) per share, for a total transaction of £49,995 ($62,182.84). Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

