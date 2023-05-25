Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s previous close.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 133.70 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 121.60 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 321 ($3.99). The company has a market cap of £289.13 million, a P/E ratio of 155.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.35.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
