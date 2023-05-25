Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s previous close.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 133.70 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 121.60 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 321 ($3.99). The company has a market cap of £289.13 million, a P/E ratio of 155.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Rating)

See Also

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.