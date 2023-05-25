Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 259 ($3.22) price objective on the oil production company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of LON GKP opened at GBX 133.70 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £289.13 million, a PE ratio of 155.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.07. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 121.60 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 321 ($3.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

