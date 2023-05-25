Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.60) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.86% from the company’s current price.

Helical Stock Performance

Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 301.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 330.49. Helical has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 445.88 ($5.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The stock has a market cap of £347.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.15, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

