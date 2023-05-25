Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.60) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.86% from the company’s current price.
Helical Stock Performance
Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 301.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 330.49. Helical has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 445.88 ($5.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The stock has a market cap of £347.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.15, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.53.
Helical Company Profile
