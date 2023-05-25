Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,125

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.87) to GBX 2,125 ($26.43) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HIK. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.14) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.77) to GBX 1,950 ($24.25) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.88) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.12) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.91) to GBX 1,740 ($21.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,922.50 ($23.91).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,847.50 ($22.98) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,777.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,673.60. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,915.50 ($23.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,757.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

