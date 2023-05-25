Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,331 ($28.99) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

FD Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 1,760 ($21.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,771.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,608.07. FD Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,385 ($29.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £493.86 million, a PE ratio of 5,176.47 and a beta of 0.56.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.