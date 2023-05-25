Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 1,080 Price Target at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,102 ($13.71) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.62) to GBX 1,285 ($15.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lowered Hiscox to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.55) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,352 ($16.82) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.17) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,194.57 ($14.86).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 1,152 ($14.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.29. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,520.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 789.20 ($9.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,201 ($14.94).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 29,000.00%.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($13.36) per share, for a total transaction of £15,433.38 ($19,195.75). In other Hiscox news, insider Paul Cooper sold 41,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.56), for a total transaction of £450,355.30 ($560,143.41). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($13.36) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($19,195.75). 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

