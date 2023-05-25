Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,656 ($33.03).
Several research firms recently issued reports on BWY. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.31) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($32.00) to GBX 2,661 ($33.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,700 ($33.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.57) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($27.99) to GBX 2,330 ($28.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,328 ($28.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,293.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,289.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,139.93. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,572 ($19.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,570 ($31.97).
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
