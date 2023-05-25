InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get InMode alerts:

Institutional Trading of InMode

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 9,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 969.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Price Performance

InMode Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $33.22 on Friday. InMode has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.