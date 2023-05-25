Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $10.95

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of research firms have commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.20. 2U has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.66 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. On average, research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

