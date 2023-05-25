Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Azenta stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

