Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 73.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

