Analysts Set John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT at $197.33

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDGJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.95) to GBX 217 ($2.70) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of WDGJF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group Plc engages in providing project, engineering, and technical services to energy and industrial markets. It operates through the following business segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, Built Environment Consulting, and Investment Services. It also operates through the United States of America, Europe, and Rest of the World geographical segments.

