MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $35.20 Average PT from Brokerages

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 443,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 269.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 236,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,490 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.76.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

