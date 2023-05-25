Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
APPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Insider Activity at Digital Turbine
In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APPS opened at $14.43 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.