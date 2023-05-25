Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

APPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $14.43 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

