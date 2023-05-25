Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price at $7.67

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.17. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

