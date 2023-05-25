Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Head to Head Comparison

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.46 billion 1.32 $311.44 million $4.67 15.83 Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.53 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.73

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Lanvin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Sportswear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Columbia Sportswear and Lanvin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 0 4 2 0 2.33 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus price target of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Lanvin Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Columbia Sportswear.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.10% 10.99% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Lanvin Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada. The company was founded by Paul Lamfrom and Marie Lamfrom in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.