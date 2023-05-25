Critical Contrast: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.39 billion 4.19 $103.71 million N/A N/A Sportradar Group $769.46 million 18.12 $11.48 million $0.04 314.08

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zoom Video Communications and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 1 17 5 0 2.17 Sportradar Group 1 3 5 0 2.44

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $88.39, suggesting a potential upside of 41.13%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 0.12% 2.38% 1.78% Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Sportradar Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

