Comparing Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $18.22 million 4.36 $4.18 million N/A N/A Pioneer Bancorp $57.92 million 3.86 $10.28 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Cullman Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp 21.76% 4.21% 1.03% Pioneer Bancorp 25.26% 8.03% 1.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cullman Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (New York) operates as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

