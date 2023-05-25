Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) versus Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Head to Head Contrast

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) and Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hanmi Financial and Virginia National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Hanmi Financial pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Virginia National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $308.01 million 1.49 $101.39 million $3.36 4.46 Virginia National Bankshares $70.39 million 2.17 $23.44 million $4.54 6.28

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Virginia National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 30.36% 16.26% 1.42% Virginia National Bankshares 33.80% 18.17% 1.46%

Volatility and Risk

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. The VNB Trust and Estate Services segment consists of corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration and custody services, and in-house investment management services. The Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. The Masonry Capital segment refers to the investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.