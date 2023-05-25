Head to Head Survey: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) versus Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Daré Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 4 8 1 2.77 Daré Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $90.93, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Daré Bioscience has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 604.30%. Given Daré Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals -652.50% -225.82% -76.46% Daré Bioscience N/A -162.16% -69.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Daré Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals $75.42 million 133.68 -$652.17 million ($6.27) -13.81 Daré Bioscience $10.00 million 8.58 -$30.95 million ($0.36) -2.76

Daré Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daré Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

