NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Head to Head Contrast

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NNN REIT pays out 114.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NNN REIT has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years and Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NNN REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Risk and Volatility

NNN REIT has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.6% of NNN REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NNN REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NNN REIT and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NNN REIT 43.64% 8.49% 4.27% Summit Hotel Properties 0.94% 0.48% 0.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NNN REIT and Summit Hotel Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NNN REIT $773.05 million 9.99 $334.63 million $1.92 22.09 Summit Hotel Properties $675.70 million 1.03 -$1.05 million ($0.09) -72.11

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NNN REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NNN REIT and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NNN REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71 Summit Hotel Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

NNN REIT presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.54%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than NNN REIT.

Summary

NNN REIT beats Summit Hotel Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NNN REIT

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.