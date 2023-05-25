PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PDCE opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49.

Insider Activity

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,659. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,007.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.