Comparing Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ansell and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ansell 1 2 0 0 1.67 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 1 1 1 1 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ansell N/A N/A N/A $1.24 55.83 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 95.20

This table compares Ansell and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ansell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ansell pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ansell pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Ansell and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ansell N/A N/A N/A Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Ansell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare beats Ansell on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ansell

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves. The Industrial segment provides multi-use hand and body protection solutions for industrial worker environments and specialty applications. The company was founded by Eric N. Ansell in 1899 and is headquartered in Richmond, Australia.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The New Zealand segment includes all activities controlled by entities or employees based in New Zealand, principally research and development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution and administration. The North America segment refers to all activities controlled by entities or employees based in the United States of America and Canada, principally sales, distribution and administration activities. The Europe segment includes all activities controlled by entities or employees based in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Turkey and Russia, principally sales, distribution and administration activities. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to all activities controlled by entities or employees based in Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, principally sales, distribution and administration activities. The company was

