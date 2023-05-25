American Well (NYSE:AMWL) versus SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Head-To-Head Survey

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Well and SITO Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 3 0 2.38 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus target price of $4.28, indicating a potential upside of 94.32%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -216.13% -26.40% -23.33% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares American Well and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.3% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and SITO Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $277.19 million 2.23 -$270.43 million ($2.14) -1.03 SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SITO Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Volatility and Risk

American Well has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Well beats SITO Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SITO Mobile

(Get Rating)

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which displays advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

